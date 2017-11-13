Ashley Graham, Nina Agdal & Sara Sampaio Get Chic For Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2017

Ashley Graham was radiant in red at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

The 30-year-old model hit the red carpet at the annual event on Monday night (November 13) at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

She was joined at the event by fellow models Nina Agdal and Sara Sampaio.

Other attendees included Andreja Pejic, Anja Rubink, Natasha Poly, Shanina Shaik, Jessica Hart and Cara Santana.

FYI: Ashley is wearing Prabal Gurung. Sara is wearing a Dundas dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes. Cara is wearing Cinq à Sept. Natasha is wearing Balmain.