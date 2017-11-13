Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Bring Batman & Superman to 'Justice League' World Premiere

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill suited up for the world premiere of their highly anticipated film Justice League!

The actors – who will reprise their roles as Batman and Superman, respectively – stepped out for the event held at Dolby Theatre on Monday night (November 13) in Hollywood.

The DC Comics flick is set to hit theaters on November 17! (Watch the trailer here.)

Head to our gallery to see a cast photo of Ben, Henry, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher at the premiere.