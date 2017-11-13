Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 11:45 pm

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Bring Batman & Superman to 'Justice League' World Premiere

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Bring Batman & Superman to 'Justice League' World Premiere

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill suited up for the world premiere of their highly anticipated film Justice League!

The actors – who will reprise their roles as Batman and Superman, respectively – stepped out for the event held at Dolby Theatre on Monday night (November 13) in Hollywood.

The DC Comics flick is set to hit theaters on November 17! (Watch the trailer here.)

Head to our gallery to see a cast photo of Ben, Henry, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher at the premiere.
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 01
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 02
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 03
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 04
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 05
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 06
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 07
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 08
ben affleck and henry cavill bring batman and superman to justice league world premiere 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr