Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Brother Who Died 27 Years Ago

Blake Shelton is speaking out to remember his late brother Richie, who passed away in a car accident in 1990.

The 41-year-old country singer and The Voice coach wrote a touching tribute on Twitter.

“Lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever… Made me realize that life is precious and there’s no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it… We still miss you Richie!!” Blake tweeted.

Blake just released his new album Texoma Shore and he’s also expected to be named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.