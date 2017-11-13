Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:55 am
Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh While Running Errands
Charlie Hunnam lets out a laugh and simultaneously makes us melt in these new photos!
The 37-year-old actor appeared to have grabbed some naan bread from a store that day and was walking back to his car with his pal on Sunday afternoon (November 12) in Hollywood.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam
Charlie kept things casual for his trip to the store in a white t-shirt and a pair of black comfy pants.
See the newest photos of Charlie Hunnam in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Charlie Hunnam
Sponsored Links by ZergNet