Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 5:08 pm

Chipotle Responds to Jeremy Jordan's Hospitalization, Denies Responsibility

Chipotle Mexican Grill has responded to actor Jeremy Jordan‘s claims that he was hospitalized after eating food from the chain.

The 32-year-old Supergirl actor and Tony-nominated Broadway star took to his social media to document his trip to the hospital.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible. I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died,” Jeremy said in a video from his hospital room.

A spokesperson for Chipotle says that there is no link to their food being the cause of Jeremy‘s hospitalization.

Click inside to read the company’s statement…

“There is not a link and there are no other reports of illness at the restaurant” a spokesperson told Bloomberg. After a call to Jeremy, the company says that they “were able to confirm that there were no reports of illness, all employees were healthy, and that all food protocols were followed and logged.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jeremy Jordan

