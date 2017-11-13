Mon, 13 November 2017 at 11:30 am
Christopher Plummer Breaks Silence on Replacing Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World'
- Here’s what Christopher Plummer said about replacing Kevin Spacey in the role – TMZ
- The reputation tour has been announced – Just Jared Jr
- Jennifer Lawrence photo bombs Emma Stone on the red carpet - Lainey Gossip
- Who is next to die on The Walking Dead? – TooFab
- Ed Westwick is under investigation for rape – MTV
- Viola Davis weighs in on Hollywood and sexual assault – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Christopher Plummer, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet