Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 11:30 am

Christopher Plummer Breaks Silence on Replacing Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World'

Christopher Plummer Breaks Silence on Replacing Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World'
  • Here’s what Christopher Plummer said about replacing Kevin Spacey in the role – TMZ
  • The reputation tour has been announced – Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence photo bombs Emma Stone on the red carpet - Lainey Gossip
  • Who is next to die on The Walking Dead? – TooFab
  • Ed Westwick is under investigation for rape – MTV
  • Viola Davis weighs in on Hollywood and sexual assault – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christopher Plummer, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr