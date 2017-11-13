Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 10:42 am

Colin Kaepernick & Gal Gadot Honored By 'GQ'!

Colin Kaepernick & Gal Gadot Honored By 'GQ'!

GQ has officially announced that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named their Citizen of the Year and actress Gal Gadot has been named their Wonder Woman of the Year!

In addition, two other honorees this year are talk show host Stephen Colbert as the Bad Hombre of the Year and NBA star Kevin Durant as Champion of the Year.

The full interviews will be released throughout the week, and Colin‘s feature is currently available. In the feature, several prominent celebrities, athletes, and more have written about their impressions and experiences with Colin.

Check it out at GQ.com.
Credit: Martin Schoeller, Mark Seliger, Cass Bird, Nathaniel Goldberg/exclusively for GQ
Posted to: Colin Kaepernick, Gal Gadot, Kevin Durant, Magazine, Stephen Colbert

