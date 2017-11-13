'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 9 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the ninth week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During this week’s semi-finals, the couples were tasked with performing one unlearned dance with music chosen by the pros and a dance that reinterpreted an iconic routine from a previous season.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

First Dance:

Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 28 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 25 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 24 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 29 out of 30

Second Dance:

Victoria & Val – 29 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 27 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 24 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 28 out of 30