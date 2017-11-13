Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:56 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 9 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the ninth week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During this week’s semi-finals, the couples were tasked with performing one unlearned dance with music chosen by the pros and a dance that reinterpreted an iconic routine from a previous season.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

First Dance:

Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 28 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 25 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 24 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 29 out of 30

Second Dance:

Victoria & Val – 29 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 27 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 24 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 28 out of 30
