Demi Lovato Covers Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' - Watch Now!
Demi Lovato is looking so fierce today!
The 25-year-old entertainer stopped by BBC’s Radio 1 on Monday (November 13) in London, England. She wore a matching shirt and top combo that accentuated her amazing toned stomach.
During her visit to the BBC, Demi covered Sam Smith‘s “Too Good At Goodbyes”
“He’s such a sweetheart… I’m dying to collaborate with him,” Demi said on the air as well.
Watch a snippet of Demi Lovato covering Sam Smith’s new song below…
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 13, 2017