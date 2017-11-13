Demi Lovato Covers Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato is looking so fierce today!

The 25-year-old entertainer stopped by BBC’s Radio 1 on Monday (November 13) in London, England. She wore a matching shirt and top combo that accentuated her amazing toned stomach.

During her visit to the BBC, Demi covered Sam Smith‘s “Too Good At Goodbyes”

“He’s such a sweetheart… I’m dying to collaborate with him,” Demi said on the air as well.

Watch a snippet of Demi Lovato covering Sam Smith’s new song below…