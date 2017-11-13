Derek Hough & Jordan Fisher Celebrate Christmas Early at The Grove!

Derek Hough poses with Santa Claus on stage at “A California Christmas at The Grove” on Sunday night (November 12) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old dancer hosted the event, which featured performances from Dancing With the Stars‘ Jordan Fisher and former American Idol winners Jordin Sparks and Ruben Studdard, among others.

Drew Scott and his fiancee Linda Phan posed for some romantic pics on the red carpet.

If you didn’t know, Dancing With the Stars films at the CBS Studios located next door to The Grove. The season finale is always taped at the shopping center!