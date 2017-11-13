Drew Barrymore, Tracee Ellis Ross, & Laverne Cox Honor the Women of the Year!

Drew Barrymore, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Laverne Cox hit the red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday night (November 13) at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ladies stepped out to honor the women of the year, including “Late Night Hero” honoree Samantha Bee, “Lifetime Achievement” honoree Maxine Waters, and “The Changemaker” honoree Patty Jenkins, who are all pictured in the gallery.

Patty walked the red carpet with original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter. The evening’s host Billy Eichner was also pictured on the carpet.

Other stars in attendance included La La Anthony, Zosia Mamet, director Sofia Coppola, The Daily Show‘s Jessica Williams, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour with daughter Bee Shaffer.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress. Laverne is wearing a Stello dress, an Edie Parker clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Sofia is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

