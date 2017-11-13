'DWTS' 2017 Songs & Dances for Week 9!

Dancing with the Stars week nine is going to be so epic!

Each of the dancing couples will be taking on two dances this week. For the first dance, the dance pro picked personally the song that they will be dancing to this week.

For the second dance, the couple will have to recreate an iconic past Dancing with the Stars dance.

We’ll see tangos, salsas, Argentine tangos, contemporaries, waltzes and more on the semi-finals tonight.

Be sure to tune into ABC tonight to catch all the action!

Check out the full song and dance list below!

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Tango – “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Salsa – “Shake” by Yin Yang Twins & Pitbull

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE (feat. Gavin DeGraw)

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Contemporary – “Head High” by Alexander Jean

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Waltz – “To Build a Home” by Cinematic Orchestra (feat. Patrick Watson)

Click inside NOW for the Iconic dances details…

Drew and Emma – Jazz – “Yeah!” (feat. Lil Jon, Ludacris) by Usher (Season 17, Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff)

Frankie and Witney – Paso Doblé – “Carnival De Paris” by Dario G (Season 4, Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough)

Jordan and Lindsay – Jive – “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner (Season 22, Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas)

Lindsey and Mark – Tango – “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris (Season 18, Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy)

Victoria and Val – Charleston – “Bang Bang” by will.i.am (Season 17, Amber Riley and Derek Hough)