Evan Rachel Wood Says Sexual Harassment Headlines Are Impacting Her PTSD

Evan Rachel Wood is opening up about how she’s being affected by the constant sexual misconduct headlines in the news.

The 30-year-old Westworld actress, who has previously shared about her own sexual assault, says the news is triggering her PTSD.

“Has anyone elses PTSD been triggered thru the roof? I hate that these feelings of danger are coming back,” Evan wrote on her Twitter.

When many fans replied that they were also being affected, she further shared her feelings.

“Yeah. I dont feel hopeless but I have to weather the storm constantly, its exhausting,” she wrote.

Later, Evan ended the discussion with fans on a positive note, writing, “I just want to say to everyone, we are going to get through this.”

Our thoughts are with Evan and anyone else going through a similar situation.