Ezra Miller & Ray Fisher Join Forces at 'Justice League' Premiere

Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher dressed their best for the premiere of their highly anticipated movie Justice League!

The actors – who will play The Flash and Cyborg, respectively – hit the red carpet at the event held at Dolby Theatre on Monday (November 13) in Hollywood.

They were joined by their co-stars Diane Lane, J.K. Simmons, and Joe Morton.

The DC Comics film will hit theaters on November 17 and is expected to top the box office that weekend with over $100 million! (Watch the trailer here.)

FYI: Ray is wearing a David Yurman ring. Diane is wearing a David Yurman ring.

