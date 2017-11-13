Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 10:19 pm

Frankie Muniz Bares Some Skin for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals (Video)

Frankie Muniz puts his abs on display during his performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (November 13) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor had his shirt ripped open by partner Witney Carson at the end of their first dance of the night.

Frankie and Witney started the night off with a salsa, which earned them 25 out of 30 points. For their second dance, the team recreated Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough‘s Paso doble from season four and they received 26 points.

Watch both videos below!

Click inside to watch the other video…

