Gigi Hadid Looks Perfect in Pink in New York CIty

Gigi Hadid is a picture in pink today!

The 22-year-old model stopped by the Today show on Monday (November 13) in New York City.

Gigi will be honored later this evening as one of Glamour‘s Women of the Year.

While on the Today show, she spoke about empowerment.

“You have to find the things that make you feel more powerful in yourself, look up to women that inspire you,” Gigi said.

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Nina Ricci bodysuit and skirt.