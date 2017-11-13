Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 1:16 am

Gina Rodriguez Is Cute & Colorful at the Premiere of 'The Star'!

Gina Rodriguez Is Cute & Colorful at the Premiere of 'The Star'!

Gina Rodriguez looks fun and festive at the premiere of her new movie!

The 33-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Star at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Sunday (November 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gina Rodriguez

Gina recently opened up about doing voice work in the movie: “You’re creating this world that people can’t see, and they really have to feel through your words,” she said.

FYI: Gina is wearing a Missoni mini dress and Casadei teal suede pumps.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Gina Rodriguez

