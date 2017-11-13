Gina Rodriguez Is Cute & Colorful at the Premiere of 'The Star'!

Gina Rodriguez looks fun and festive at the premiere of her new movie!

The 33-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Star at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Sunday (November 12) in Los Angeles.

Gina recently opened up about doing voice work in the movie: “You’re creating this world that people can’t see, and they really have to feel through your words,” she said.

FYI: Gina is wearing a Missoni mini dress and Casadei teal suede pumps.