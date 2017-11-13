Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 2:00 pm

Jaime King & Family Meet Santa at The Grove's Christmas Tree Lighting

Jaime King & Family Meet Santa at The Grove's Christmas Tree Lighting

Jaime King and her cutie pie son James Knight pose with Santa Claus on the red carpet at “A California Christmas at The Grove” on Sunday night (November 12) in Los Angeles.

The former Hart of Dixie actress, whose new movie Bitch is now on demand, brought her family to watch the Christmas tree lighting.

Jaime‘s husband, director Kyle Newman, and their son Leo Thames were also there for a fun family-filled night!

“Starting it off right! @thegrovela 🎅🏼🦃🛷☃️❄️ #TreeLighting,” Kyle wrote on Instagram.
