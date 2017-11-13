Jamie Bell & Annette Bening Strike a Pose Together at AFI Fest 2017!

Jamie Bell and Annette Bening are working the camera together!

The Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool co-stars attended the screening of their new movie at the 2017 AFI Fest presented by Audi on Sunday (November 12) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Elvis Costello, as well as Annette‘s husband Warren Beatty, also posed for photos on the red carpet.

Jamie also attended the 2017 Governors Awards in Hollywood over the weekend, and coupled up with Kate Mara at the 2017 SAG Foundation Awards days before.