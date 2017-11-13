Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stops Her Concert in Connecticut to Help a Bleeding Fan in the Crowd

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 1:29 am

Jamie Bell & Annette Bening Strike a Pose Together at AFI Fest 2017!

Jamie Bell & Annette Bening Strike a Pose Together at AFI Fest 2017!

Jamie Bell and Annette Bening are working the camera together!

The Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool co-stars attended the screening of their new movie at the 2017 AFI Fest presented by Audi on Sunday (November 12) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Bell

Elvis Costello, as well as Annette‘s husband Warren Beatty, also posed for photos on the red carpet.

Jamie also attended the 2017 Governors Awards in Hollywood over the weekend, and coupled up with Kate Mara at the 2017 SAG Foundation Awards days before.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Annette Bening, elvis costello, Jamie Bell, Warren Beatty

