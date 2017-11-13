Jason Aldean Recounts Las Vegas Shooting in First Interview Since Tragedy

Jason Aldean is remembering the moments after the Las Vegas shooting in his first interview since the tragedy last month.

The 40-year-old country star says that he didn’t realize a shooting was occurring at first and thought a speaker had blown.

“We wear in-ear monitors when we’re on stage. And really all you can hear is the music and, you know, maybe your guys that can talk to you on microphones that are on side-stage or whatever,” he said in a Today show interview.

Jason added that after the second round of shots his guitar player told him to get off stage.

“It lasted longer the second time…And when I turned and looked, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, ‘Let’s go.’ And my security guy was running on stage, telling me to run,” Jason recalled.

Jason‘s full interview is set to air on the Today show on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check out a clip from the interview below…