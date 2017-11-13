Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 7:15 pm

Jason Aldean Recounts Las Vegas Shooting in First Interview Since Tragedy

Jason Aldean Recounts Las Vegas Shooting in First Interview Since Tragedy

Jason Aldean is remembering the moments after the Las Vegas shooting in his first interview since the tragedy last month.

The 40-year-old country star says that he didn’t realize a shooting was occurring at first and thought a speaker had blown.

“We wear in-ear monitors when we’re on stage. And really all you can hear is the music and, you know, maybe your guys that can talk to you on microphones that are on side-stage or whatever,” he said in a Today show interview.

Jason added that after the second round of shots his guitar player told him to get off stage.

“It lasted longer the second time…And when I turned and looked, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, ‘Let’s go.’ And my security guy was running on stage, telling me to run,” Jason recalled.

Jason‘s full interview is set to air on the Today show on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check out a clip from the interview below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jason Aldean

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr