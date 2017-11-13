Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet Couple Up for 'Justice League' Premiere

Jason Momoa got support from his wife Lisa Bonet at the premiere of his upcoming film Justice League!

The 38-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress – who recently confirmed their secret wedding – hit the red carpet for the big night held at Dolby Theatre on Monday (November 13) in Hollywood.

Jason rocked a dark blue suit, while Lisa opted for an elegant red gown with gold details.

They were joined by Jason‘s Aquaman and Justice League co-star Amber Heard, who dazzled in a beaded black and cream dress.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17!

FYI: Lisa is wearing Alexander McQueen. Amber is wearing Atelier Versace.