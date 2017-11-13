Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet Couple Up for 'Justice League' Premiere
Jason Momoa got support from his wife Lisa Bonet at the premiere of his upcoming film Justice League!
The 38-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress – who recently confirmed their secret wedding – hit the red carpet for the big night held at Dolby Theatre on Monday (November 13) in Hollywood.
Jason rocked a dark blue suit, while Lisa opted for an elegant red gown with gold details.
They were joined by Jason‘s Aquaman and Justice League co-star Amber Heard, who dazzled in a beaded black and cream dress.
Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17!
ALL IN at the #JusticeLeague World Premiere! #JLWorldPremiere @prideofgypsies pic.twitter.com/0snBPGeJfN
— Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) November 14, 2017
FYI: Lisa is wearing Alexander McQueen. Amber is wearing Atelier Versace.