Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain & More Speak for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' Studio

The Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, presented by Google Home, kicked off this weekend and lots of big stars were in attendance!

Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game) spoke with Holly Hunter (The Big Sick), Diane Kruger (In The Fade) spoke with Hong Chau (Downsizing), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) spoke with Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) spoke with Kristen Wiig (Downsizing), and Jennifer Lawrence (mother!) spoke with Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories).

The full episodes of the talks will air in January on PBS. Be sure to tune in!