Jimmy Fallon Teases Something Special for Taylor Swift Fans!

Jimmy Fallon has a special surprise in store for Taylor Swift fans tonight and we can’t wait to find out what’s happening!

The 43-year-old talk show host took to Instagram to tease a performance for The Tonight Show on Monday night (November 13), his first show back after taking a week off following his mom’s passing earlier this month.

“Guys! We have an all-new show tonight and I want to make sure we have a very, very special, big musical performance, and we got one. Look what you made me do,” Jimmy teased in the clip.

Jimmy is obviously referring to Taylor and her song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Over the weekend, Taylor gave her first televised performances of reputation songs (and totally slayed them) on Saturday Night Live. She didn’t perform “LWYMMD” though, so perhaps she’ll be doing that one for Jimmy‘s show!