Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Perform a Perfect Jive for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals! (Video)

Jordan Fisher continues his reign as the top-scorer on Dancing With the Stars with yet another perfect score!

The 23-year-old actor and singer earned a perfect 30 points for his jive with partner Lindsay Arnold during the taping on Monday (November 13) in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay recreated the iconic dance performed by Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas during season 22.

For their first dance of the night, Jordan and Lindsay did an Argentine tango and they earned 28 out of 30 points. You can watch both videos below!

