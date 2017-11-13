Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:54 pm

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Perform a Perfect Jive for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals! (Video)

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Perform a Perfect Jive for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals! (Video)

Jordan Fisher continues his reign as the top-scorer on Dancing With the Stars with yet another perfect score!

The 23-year-old actor and singer earned a perfect 30 points for his jive with partner Lindsay Arnold during the taping on Monday (November 13) in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay recreated the iconic dance performed by Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas during season 22.

For their first dance of the night, Jordan and Lindsay did an Argentine tango and they earned 28 out of 30 points. You can watch both videos below!

Click inside to watch the other performance…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr