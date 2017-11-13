Josh Duhamel, Katharine McPhee, Dylan McDermott & More Raise Millions to Protect Endangered Species at WildAid Gala 2017!

Josh Duhamel, Katharine McPhee, Dylan McDermott and more celebrities got together to support an amazing cause!

The stars all came to support the 2017 WildAid Gala on Saturday night (November 11) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The global nonprofit organization seeks to end the illegal wildlife trade, primarily by working to reduce global consumption of wildlife products such as shark fin and elephant ivory by persuading consumers and providing comprehensive marine enforcement.

Josh was presented with the Wildlife Champion Award during the event.

Other attendees included Bo Derek, Maggie Q and David Foster, who provided the musical entertainment with performances by Katharine, Pia Toscano and more.

This year’s gala raised a record $2.9 million to protect endangered species and marine habitat.