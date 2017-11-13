Kate Hudson & Michael Kors Continue Efforts to End World Hunger

Kate Hudson and Michael Kors pose for photos at special dinner to end world hunger.

The actress and the designer teamed up with Vogue Japan to celebrate Michael and Kate‘s work with Watch Hunger Stop in support of the World Food Programme on Monday (November 13) in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m thrilled and grateful that my friend Kate is joining us once again in our efforts to end hunger,” Michael said in a statement over the summer. “Watch Hunger Stop supports WFP’s school meals program, improving the lives of children who deserve the chance for a healthy, happy future. We’re proud to be able to help.”

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The organization helps 80 million people in 80 countries yearly.

FYI: Kate is wearing Michael Kors Collection.