Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 11:40 am

Kate Hudson & Michael Kors Continue Efforts to End World Hunger

Kate Hudson & Michael Kors Continue Efforts to End World Hunger

Kate Hudson and Michael Kors pose for photos at special dinner to end world hunger.

The actress and the designer teamed up with Vogue Japan to celebrate Michael and Kate‘s work with Watch Hunger Stop in support of the World Food Programme on Monday (November 13) in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m thrilled and grateful that my friend Kate is joining us once again in our efforts to end hunger,” Michael said in a statement over the summer. “Watch Hunger Stop supports WFP’s school meals program, improving the lives of children who deserve the chance for a healthy, happy future. We’re proud to be able to help.”

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The organization helps 80 million people in 80 countries yearly.

FYI: Kate is wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson michael kors dinner 01
kate hudson michael kors dinner 02
kate hudson michael kors dinner 03
kate hudson michael kors dinner 04
kate hudson michael kors dinner 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Hudson, Michael Kors

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr