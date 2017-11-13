Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 1:45 pm

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Get a Parking Ticket After Dinner

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Get a Parking Ticket After Dinner

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are still going strong!

The 22-year-old model and 28-year-old NBA star left Sugarfish after dining out on Sunday (November 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif. They kept very low key while leaving the restaurant, but unfortunately, were surprised with a parking ticket as they arrived back at their ride.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Blake plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, and he has a game later tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Best of luck!

See the photos of the couple below…
kendall jenner blake griffin grab sushi 01
kendall jenner blake griffin grab sushi 02
kendall jenner blake griffin grab sushi 03
kendall jenner blake griffin grab sushi 04
kendall jenner blake griffin grab sushi 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

