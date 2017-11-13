Lindsey Stirling Recreate an Iconic Dance for 'DWTS' Semi-Finals (Video)

Lindsey Stirling and her partner Mark Ballas performed two dances tonight during the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals.

The 31-year-old violinist earned some high scores during the taping on Monday (November 13) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey and Mark earned 29 out of 30 points for their first dance, a contemporary. They earned 28 points for their second dance, a recreation of Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s tango from season 18.

Watch the videos below and make sure to place your votes if you want to see this team win the finals!

