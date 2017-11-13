Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 1:56 pm

Luke Evans Works on His Back Muscles in Shirtless Workout Video!

Luke Evans Works on His Back Muscles in Shirtless Workout Video!

Luke Evans is putting his hot body on display in a new workout video that he posted to social media!

The 38-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor is seen shirtless in the video while working on his lats and traps.

“The pain was different….it was in French! 💪🏼💥#mondaymotivation,” Luke captioned the Instagram video, which was filmed at the CWhite Fitness and Spa in France.

Want to see more of Luke‘s hot body? Check out these photos snapped a couple of years ago in which he left nothing to the imagination on the beach!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Luke Evans, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr