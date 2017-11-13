Luke Evans Works on His Back Muscles in Shirtless Workout Video!

Luke Evans is putting his hot body on display in a new workout video that he posted to social media!

The 38-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor is seen shirtless in the video while working on his lats and traps.

“The pain was different….it was in French! 💪🏼💥#mondaymotivation,” Luke captioned the Instagram video, which was filmed at the CWhite Fitness and Spa in France.

Want to see more of Luke‘s hot body? Check out these photos snapped a couple of years ago in which he left nothing to the imagination on the beach!