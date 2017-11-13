Meghan Markle Expected to Depart 'Suits' After Season 7

Meghan Markle is set to depart Suits after the show’s seventh season, according to Deadline.

The 36-year-old actress has been a series regular on the USA Network program during its run, which is expected to be renewed for an eighth season.

Meghan‘s co-star Patrick J. Adams will also reportedly not continue as a series regular in season 8.

Both Meghan and Patrick‘s contracts are up after the season 7, so they will have fulfilled their commitment to the show.

Meghan has been dating Prince Harry for over 18 months but has continued to work on the show, although she says she no longer reads press about the show.