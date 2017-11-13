Michael Bublé Set to Perform First Show Since Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé is set to give his first concert since his son’s cancer diagnosis last year.

The 42-year-old performer will return to the stage to headline the British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018.

While the concert is still many months away, it gives Michael more time to dedicate to his four-year-old son Noah.

Michael has been taking a break from the spotlight in order to give all of his attention Noah as he undergoes treatment since being diagnosed in November of 2016.

This summer, the family updated fans to let them know the treatment was progressing well.

Our thoughts continue to be with Michael‘s son Noah and the whole family as they bravely face this battle.