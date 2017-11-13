Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 1:00 pm

NFL's Marquise Goodwin Scores Touchdown Hours After Baby Son's Death

NFL's Marquise Goodwin Scores Touchdown Hours After Baby Son's Death

Our thoughts are with San Francisco 49ers player Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow, who lost their son due to pregnancy complications.

“I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m,” Marquise wrote on Instagram. “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

Before revealing this tragic news and just hours after his son’s death, Marquise played in an NFL game against the New York Giants and scored an 83 yard touchdown in their win. As he scored, he sank to his knees in an emotional moment. Our thoughts are with Marquise, Morgan and their loved ones during this time.
