Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:31 pm

Nick Jonas & Zendaya Look Sharp at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2017

Nick Jonas & Zendaya Look Sharp at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2017

Nick Jonas suited up for Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards!

The 25-year-old “Close” singer stepped out for the big night held at Kings Theatre on Monday (November 13) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

He wore a dark sweater underneath his suit jacket, completing his look with blue suede shoes and a gold watch.

He was joined by Zendaya, who stunned in a sleeveless pink satin jumpsuit with a bow detail, gold necklace, and glam curls.

Also in attendance were Aly Raisman, who had a real-life princess moment in her dress, performers Chloe X Halle, Rachel Platten, and Lilly Singh.

Nick, who served as a presenter at the ceremony, made his arrival in a Lyft Lux ride. Check out his Instagram post below.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Viktor & Rolf with Messika jewelry. Chloe X Halle are wearing Rodarte on the carpet.

