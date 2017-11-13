Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 8:43 pm

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman got support from her husband Keith Urban at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer, also 50, hit the red carpet at the event held at Kings Theatre on Monday (November 13) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole wore a dark purple tiered dress featuring black lace and bead details, and a bird-inspired design.

She completed her look with a silver star necklace and dangling diamond earrings, styling her hair into a pretty ponytail.

Nicole is an honoree at the ceremony tonight, along with Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, Samantha Bee, Patty Jenkins, and more.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Christian Dior.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman and keith urban couple up for glamours women of the year awards 2017 01
nicole kidman and keith urban couple up for glamours women of the year awards 2017 02
nicole kidman and keith urban couple up for glamours women of the year awards 2017 03
nicole kidman and keith urban couple up for glamours women of the year awards 2017 04
nicole kidman and keith urban couple up for glamours women of the year awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    the fakest marriage ever