Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman got support from her husband Keith Urban at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer, also 50, hit the red carpet at the event held at Kings Theatre on Monday (November 13) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Nicole wore a dark purple tiered dress featuring black lace and bead details, and a bird-inspired design.

She completed her look with a silver star necklace and dangling diamond earrings, styling her hair into a pretty ponytail.

Nicole is an honoree at the ceremony tonight, along with Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, Samantha Bee, Patty Jenkins, and more.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Christian Dior.