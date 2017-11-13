Pregnant Hilarie Burton Glows at 'Moves' Power Women Gala 2017!

Hilarie Burton looks fabulous on the red carpet!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted on the red carpet at the Moves Magazine 2017 Power Women Gala on Friday night (November 10) in New York City.

Moves Magazine advocates for women’s rights, social fairness and equal opportunity. The annual Power Women Gala is their year-end celebration of 25 women from all spheres who endorse these aims and make a difference.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Isabelle Huppert co-hosted the evening.

Hilarie and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that they’re expecting their second child together back in September.