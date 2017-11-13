Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Pregnant Hilarie Burton Glows at 'Moves' Power Women Gala 2017!

Pregnant Hilarie Burton Glows at 'Moves' Power Women Gala 2017!

Hilarie Burton looks fabulous on the red carpet!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted on the red carpet at the Moves Magazine 2017 Power Women Gala on Friday night (November 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilarie Burton

Moves Magazine advocates for women’s rights, social fairness and equal opportunity. The annual Power Women Gala is their year-end celebration of 25 women from all spheres who endorse these aims and make a difference.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Isabelle Huppert co-hosted the evening.

Hilarie and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that they’re expecting their second child together back in September.
Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hilarie Burton, Isabelle Huppert

