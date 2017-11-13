Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 6:36 pm

Prince Harry Applauds the Progress to End Mental Health Stigma

Prince Harry Applauds the Progress to End Mental Health Stigma

Prince Harry is continuing his work to end the stigma against mental health issues!

The 33-year-old royal stepped out at the Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards on Monday night (November 13) at Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

While there, Harry took to the stage to present an award to an individual who has experienced mental health problems and made an inspirational contribution.

“People seem ready for a different kind of conversation on mental health. Everyone was tired of stigma and scare stories around mental illness,” Harry said during his speech.

He added, “People are now really talking about their own well being and how to help those around them. We are shattering the since that was a real barrier to progress.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

