Robert Pattinson & Kumail Nanjiani Join Margot Robbie & Diane Kruger at Indie Roundtable Conversation!

Margot Robbie and Diane Kruger meet up at AFI Fest’s Indie Contenders Roundtable discussion on Sunday (November 12) at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

Lots of very famous faces showed up to speak at the event including Robert Pattinson, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Gere, Sean Baker, and Lois Smith.

The roundtable with the stars was described as a “panel [that] will feature a 90-minute discussion with the artists about their careers and influences, as well as the challenges and rewards of working on indies.”