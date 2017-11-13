Sara Bareilles Joins Broadway Stars for Double Standards Concert in NYC

Sara Bareilles walks the pink carpet at the Double Standards concert held at Town Hall on Sunday (November 12) in New York City.

The Tony and Grammy-nominated singer joined some of Broadway’s best, including original Waitress star Jessie Mueller, for a concert celebrating women’s rights, health, and empowerment.

Also in attendance were Sara‘s longtime friend Ingrid Michaelson and her former The Great Comet co-star Denee Benton, as well as Adrienne Warren, Eden Espinosa, Orfeh, Laura Bell Bundy, Linda Hart, Lena Hall, Sierra Boggess, Lesli Margherita, Morgan James, Ana Gasteyer, and more.

“Loved tonight. Thank you all the magic makers and supportive humans for coming together. Good for the soul,” Sara wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Luisa Beccaria suit, Pedro Garcia heels, and Swarovski jewelry.

