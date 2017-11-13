Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 12:31 pm

Sara Bareilles Joins Broadway Stars for Double Standards Concert in NYC

Sara Bareilles Joins Broadway Stars for Double Standards Concert in NYC

Sara Bareilles walks the pink carpet at the Double Standards concert held at Town Hall on Sunday (November 12) in New York City.

The Tony and Grammy-nominated singer joined some of Broadway’s best, including original Waitress star Jessie Mueller, for a concert celebrating women’s rights, health, and empowerment.

Also in attendance were Sara‘s longtime friend Ingrid Michaelson and her former The Great Comet co-star Denee Benton, as well as Adrienne Warren, Eden Espinosa, Orfeh, Laura Bell Bundy, Linda Hart, Lena Hall, Sierra Boggess, Lesli Margherita, Morgan James, Ana Gasteyer, and more.

“Loved tonight. Thank you all the magic makers and supportive humans for coming together. Good for the soul,” Sara wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Luisa Beccaria suit, Pedro Garcia heels, and Swarovski jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of Sara Bareilles and more of Broadway’s best…
Just Jared on Facebook
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 01
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 02
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 03
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 04
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 05
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 06
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 07
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 08
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 09
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 10
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 11
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 12
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 13
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 14
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 15
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 16
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 17
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 18
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 19
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 20
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 21
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 22
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 23
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 24
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 25
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 26
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 27
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 28
sara bareilles joins broadway stars for double standards 29

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adrienne Warren, Ana Gasteyer, Broadway, Denee Benton, Eden Espinosa, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessie Mueller, Laura Bell Bundy, Lena Hall, Lesli Margherita, Linda Hart, Morgan James, Orfeh, Sara Bareilles, Sierra Boggess

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr