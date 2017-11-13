Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 4:00 pm

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Pack on PDA, Look So Happy Together!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Pack on PDA, Look So Happy Together!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are too cute!

The couple showed some PDA on their Instagram accounts in Instagram Stories, and also shared pics and videos of how they spent their day together.

Fans first discovered that Wells and Sarah were an item when they debuted their couples Halloween costume of two characters from Stranger Things.

Wells later revealed that the pair met through social media.

“I’m amazed how smart the internet is,” Wells said. “Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I’m like, ‘Wow!’”
