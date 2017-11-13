Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Did Not Enjoy Her 'Force Awakens' Performance
Daisy Ridley is looking stunning on the cover of Elle UK‘s December 2017 issue, on newsstands November 14.
Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi star had to share with the mag:
On finding filming for The Last Jedi to be much more pressure than the first Star Wars movie: “I didn’t think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that.”
On being diagnosed with endometriosis: “I was in my flat going nuts, and then my skin got really bad in the stress of it all, and I hadn’t been well – I had holes in my gut wall and stuff – and we were trying to figure out what to do with that because I’d felt poorly.”
On filming fewer scenes with John Boyega: “It’s not this big adventure that I’m on with John [unlike the first movie]. I was thinking I did the first one because I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I’m realising what this actually is, and I can’t f**king do this. I’m highly dramatic – so it’s all ‘oh my God’…finally I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is working.’”
