Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 12:00 pm

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Did Not Enjoy Her 'Force Awakens' Performance

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Did Not Enjoy Her 'Force Awakens' Performance

Daisy Ridley is looking stunning on the cover of Elle UK‘s December 2017 issue, on newsstands November 14.

Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi star had to share with the mag:

On finding filming for The Last Jedi to be much more pressure than the first Star Wars movie: “I didn’t think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that.”

On being diagnosed with endometriosis: “I was in my flat going nuts, and then my skin got really bad in the stress of it all, and I hadn’t been well – I had holes in my gut wall and stuff – and we were trying to figure out what to do with that because I’d felt poorly.”

On filming fewer scenes with John Boyega: “It’s not this big adventure that I’m on with John [unlike the first movie]. I was thinking I did the first one because I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I’m realising what this actually is, and I can’t f**king do this. I’m highly dramatic – so it’s all ‘oh my God’…finally I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is working.’”

Read the full interview in the December issue of ELLE UK, on sale November 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
daisy ridley elle uk december 2017 01
daisy ridley elle uk december 2017 02
daisy ridley elle uk december 2017 03

Credit: ELLE UK/ Liz Collins
Posted to: Daisy Ridley, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr