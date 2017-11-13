Stephen Amell Stands With Melissa Benoist & Emily Bett Rickards After 'Arrow' EP Suspended For Harassment

Stephen Amell is speaking out about the accusations against Arrow executive producer Andrew Kreisberg.

During a Facebook live chat, the 36-year-old actor said that he stands behind everything that his Arrowverse co-stars Emily Bett Rickards, Melissa Benoist and Caity Lotz have shared.

“I have no interest in speaking about an ongoing investigation — but if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m sure that you can figure it out — other than to say WB is conducting an investigation into what is being alleged against one of the producers on our show, and if they need my help in any way, shape or form, they will get it,” Stephen said.

Stephen added, “I certainly can’t pontificate in an eloquent or such a succinct manner like Emily did, like Melissa did, like Caity Lotz did. I stand behind and fully support everything that they said.”

“I told them this morning, and I tell you now — and I meant it — that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to, and I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them. I’ll speak on their behalf, if need be,” Stephen concluded.

Check out all that Stephen had to say in the video below…