Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Releases Statement Following EP Andrew Kreisberg's Suspension for Harassment
Arrow and Supergirl producer Andrew Kreisberg was suspended over the weekend following sexual harassment and assault allegations, where over 19 women and 4 men have come forward with stories from the Vancouver, Canada sets.
Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist spoke out after the allegations surfaced.
“I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right. I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. But I’m an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield. I’ve spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame,” Melissa wrote. “We all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard. So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space.”
