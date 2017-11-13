Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!
Taylor Swift has announced a wave of tour dates in promotion of her new album reputation!
The 27-year-old entertainer will be heading out on a stadium tour throughout the US and in Canada.
If you’re a football fan – so many of the North American football stadiums will be hosting Taylor for the tour, which will kick off on May 8 in Arizona and wrap up in October in Texas.
TAYLOR SWIFT’S REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR
May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field
September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium