Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:35 am

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift has announced a wave of tour dates in promotion of her new album reputation!

The 27-year-old entertainer will be heading out on a stadium tour throughout the US and in Canada.

If you’re a football fan – so many of the North American football stadiums will be hosting Taylor for the tour, which will kick off on May 8 in Arizona and wrap up in October in Texas.

Register now at Taylor Swift Tix for your first opportunity at tickets.

Be sure to download reputation if you haven’t already!

Click inside for the full list of tour dates…

TAYLOR SWIFT’S REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR
May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field
September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr