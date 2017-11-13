Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift has announced a wave of tour dates in promotion of her new album reputation!

The 27-year-old entertainer will be heading out on a stadium tour throughout the US and in Canada.

If you’re a football fan – so many of the North American football stadiums will be hosting Taylor for the tour, which will kick off on May 8 in Arizona and wrap up in October in Texas.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR

May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field

September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium