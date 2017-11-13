Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 7:35 pm

Topher Grace & Ashley Hinshaw Welcome a Baby Girl!

Topher Grace & Ashley Hinshaw Welcome a Baby Girl!

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw have officially welcomed a new addition!

The 39-year-old That ’70s Show star and his 28-year-old wife celebrated the arrival of a baby girl earlier this month, according to E! News.

The couple’s little girl, named Mabel Jane, arrived on November 1st.

Ashley was most recently spotted hosting a baby shower late last month.

Topher and Ashley have been together since 2014 and tied the knot back in May of 2016 in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Congratulations Topher and Ashley!
Photos: WENN
