Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:43 pm

Victoria Arlen Performs Moving Dance for Her Parents on 'DWTS' Semi-Finals (Video)

Victoria Arlen had a moving moment on the semi-finals episode of Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and former Olympian performed twice with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the taping on Monday (November 13) in Los Angeles.

The first dance was a contemporary dance that told the story of how her parents helped her throughout the years she was paralyzed. They were joined by troupe dancer Jenna Johnson, who is Val‘s real-life girlfriend.

The second dance was a recreation of Amber Riley and Derek Hough‘s Charleston from season 17.

The teamed earned 27 out of 30 points for the first dance and 29 out of 30 for the second one.

Click inside to watch the second performance…

