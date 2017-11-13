Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:58 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 9 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

There is just one week left until the season finale of Dancing With the Stars season 25 and yet another contestant was sent home tonight (November 13).

Four celebs and their partners are left in the competition as we head into the finals next week.

Each contestant performed twice during the evening – the first being a dance they haven’t done yet and the second, a routine from a previous season that they reinterpreted.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant sent home was…

Victoria Arlen

ESPN sportscaster and former paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

