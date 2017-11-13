Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 2:54 pm

'Wonder Woman 2' Is Hitting Theaters Earlier Than Planned!

'Wonder Woman 2' Is Hitting Theaters Earlier Than Planned!

This is great news for Wonder Woman fans – the sequel will be released earlier than previously planned!

Wonder Woman 2 is now slotted to hit theaters on November 1, 2019. The original release date was for December 13 of that year, so we’ll get to see the film a month and a half earlier than we thought.

Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are both locked in to work on the film

Reports that Gal refused to sign on for the movie unless Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment, was not involved are untrue, according to Deadline. Ratner‘s RatPac financed the first film, but he was not listed as a producer on the project. Also, RatPac is not committed to financing the sequel.
