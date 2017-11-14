Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 5:25 pm

13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn & Sam Smith Have A Lot of Instagram Love For Each Other

13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn & Sam Smith Have A Lot of Instagram Love For Each Other

Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith have quite the budding romance and it’s all over Instagram!

The 24-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor and the 25-year-old singer haven’t officially come out as a couple yet or really shared pictures with each other, but they certainly leave super cute comments on each other’s photos.

Sometimes Brandon just posts heart emojis or a bird emoji and in one, he commented, “It’s so beautiful,” to which Sam replied “you are so beautiful.”

While appearing on Ellen last month, Sam said he wasn’t single and seemingly confirmed that the pair was dating without actually saying it.

Fashun fasho ???? PC: @jamesmsbarber

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on

Click through the gallery to see their comments…
