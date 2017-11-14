Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 11:35 am

Aaron Rodgers Perfected His Jim Halpert Face, John Krasinski Responds!

Aaron Rodgers Perfected His Jim Halpert Face, John Krasinski Responds!

ESPN broadcaster Kenny Mayne tweeted out a photo of Aaron Rodgers from a story he’s doing and told fans that NFL quarterback had perfected his Jim Halpert face.

Well, John Krasinski, the actor who played Jim on the show, has something to say about it!

If you don’t know, Jim Halpert is a popular character from NBC’s former TV show The Office. Jim was known for often staring at the camera with a little smirk.

“We spent most of our Human Interest# story shoot watching @AaronRodgers12 drop Jim from The Office glances,” Kenny tweeted (you can see Aaron‘s Jim face here). See John‘s response below…

Click inside to watch some classic Jim moments from The Office…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Rodgers, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr