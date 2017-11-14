Aaron Rodgers Perfected His Jim Halpert Face, John Krasinski Responds!

ESPN broadcaster Kenny Mayne tweeted out a photo of Aaron Rodgers from a story he’s doing and told fans that NFL quarterback had perfected his Jim Halpert face.

Well, John Krasinski, the actor who played Jim on the show, has something to say about it!

If you don’t know, Jim Halpert is a popular character from NBC’s former TV show The Office. Jim was known for often staring at the camera with a little smirk.

“We spent most of our Human Interest# story shoot watching @AaronRodgers12 drop Jim from The Office glances,” Kenny tweeted (you can see Aaron‘s Jim face here). See John‘s response below…

Ha! Nice try @AaronRodgers12 not even close! I mean just look at the way your smile doesn’t even—or the fact that your eyes aren’t—oh my god… he’s nailing it. https://t.co/WU9la26lhb — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 14, 2017

