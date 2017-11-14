Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 12:40 am

Angelina Jolie Steps Out For 'First They Killed My Father' Q&A Session

Angelina Jolie Steps Out For 'First They Killed My Father' Q&A Session

Angelina Jolie met with some lucky fans on the way to a First They Killed My Father Q&A session!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted as she headed into the Egyptian Theatre on Monday evening (November 13) in Hollywood.

Angelina looked chic and simple in a black pencil skirt, over-sized grey top and black booties.

On her way inside, she stopped for a few selfies with fans and signed some autographs.

At the event, Angelina helped host an AFI Fest Q&A session about First They Killed My Father.

Angelina was recently the recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award at the Hollywood Film Awards for the flick about the Cambodian genocide.

Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie meets fans outside before q a session 01
angelina jolie meets fans outside before q a session 02
angelina jolie meets fans outside before q a session 03
angelina jolie meets fans outside before q a session 04
angelina jolie meets fans outside before q a session 05
angelina jolie meets fans outside before q a session 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lylian

    First?

  • Lylian

    First?

  • toastie postie

    Thanks, Lylian

  • toastie postie

    Thanks, Lylian

  • Beedyq

    Many Thanks!

  • Beedyq

    Many Thanks!

  • toastie postie
  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Ooh actually kinda like this!

  • toastie postie

    They had a netflix screening elsewhere
    https://i.imgur.com/3VnVCv3.jpg

  • Hattie McDish

    Scary baggabones. She’s frighteningly frail. She always seems to lose weight when she has press junkets.

  • toastie postie

    Lou Diamond Phillips‏Verified account
    @LouDPhillips

    Privileged to join #AngelinaJolie and #LuongUng for #FirstTheyKilledMyFather. A shining reminder that film transcends borders and that the moving image creates an understanding beyond language. An intensely human experience. @YMPhillips
    https://twitter.com/LouDPhillips/status/930323359664979969