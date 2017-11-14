Angelina Jolie Steps Out For 'First They Killed My Father' Q&A Session

Angelina Jolie met with some lucky fans on the way to a First They Killed My Father Q&A session!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted as she headed into the Egyptian Theatre on Monday evening (November 13) in Hollywood.

Angelina looked chic and simple in a black pencil skirt, over-sized grey top and black booties.

On her way inside, she stopped for a few selfies with fans and signed some autographs.

At the event, Angelina helped host an AFI Fest Q&A session about First They Killed My Father.

Angelina was recently the recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award at the Hollywood Film Awards for the flick about the Cambodian genocide.